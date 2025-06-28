ETV Bharat / international

Suicide Bombing In Pakistan Kills 8 Soldiers And Wounds 25 People

Peshawar: A suicide bombing in northwest Pakistan on Saturday killed at least eight soldiers and injured 25 people, including civilians, officials said.

The attack targeted a military vehicle in North Waziristan around lunchtime despite a curfew across the tribal district to facilitate the movement of security forces, the intelligence officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the issue with the media.

The wounded were 15 soldiers and 10 civilians, including children, the officials said.