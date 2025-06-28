ETV Bharat / international

Suicide Bombing In Pakistan Kills 8 Soldiers And Wounds 25 People

At least eight Pakistani soldiers were killed and 25, including civilians were injured in a suicide bombing in Pakistan.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By AP (Associated Press)

Published : June 28, 2025 at 5:12 PM IST

Peshawar: A suicide bombing in northwest Pakistan on Saturday killed at least eight soldiers and injured 25 people, including civilians, officials said.

The attack targeted a military vehicle in North Waziristan around lunchtime despite a curfew across the tribal district to facilitate the movement of security forces, the intelligence officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the issue with the media.

The wounded were 15 soldiers and 10 civilians, including children, the officials said.

Footage of the blast in Khadi village showed bandaged children lying on the floor near shattered glass and debris.

The intelligence officials did not disclose the source of the blast and there was no immediate claim of responsibility. However, the Pakistani Taliban and other armed groups operate out of the country's northwest.

Under the curfew, the main roads from Bannu to Miranshah and up to the Afghan border were closed to traffic.

