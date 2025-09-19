ETV Bharat / international

Sudanese Paramilitary Group Reportedly Kills 43 In mosque Drone Strike, Says Local Medical Group

File photo of Sudanese soldiers from the Rapid Support Forces unit, led by Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, the deputy head of the military council, secure the area where Dagalo attends a military-backed tribe’s rally, in the East Nile province of Sudan ( AP )

Cairo: A Sudanese military group reportedly killed 43 civilians while praying inside a mosque early Friday in the besieged city of El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, said a local medical group.

The Sudan Doctors Network said Friday on X that Muslim worshipers, including older people and children, were killed in a drone strike launched by the Rapid Support Forces, calling it a “heinous crime” against unarmed civilians that showed the group’s “blatant disregard for humanitarian and religious values and international law.”

The Resistance Committees in El Fasher, a group comprised of local citizens from the community that includes human rights activists, who track abuses, posted a video Friday reportedly showing parts of the mosque reduced to rubble with several bodies scattered on the site, now filled with debris. The Associated Press could not independently verify the footage.

No details were shared about the exact location of the mosque, but the latest drone strike is among a series of attacks over the past week as the RSF and the army heavily clashed in El Fasher.