Strong Quake Off Russia Far East, Tsunami Alert Issued

This image taken from a video released by Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences, shows the aftermath of tsunami hitting the coastal area of Severo-Kurilsk at Paramushir island of Kuril Islands, Russia, Wednesday, July 30, 2025. (AP) ( AP )

Moscow: A powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Russia's far eastern Kamchatka peninsula early Friday, rocking buildings and prompting authorities to issue a tsunami alert, later lifted. Videos posted on Russian social media showed furniture and light fixtures shaking in homes, while another showed a parked car rocking back and forth on a street.

The quake struck 128 kilometres (80 miles) east of the region's capital, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, and at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres (six miles), the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported. The local branch of Russia's state geophysical service gave a lower estimated magnitude of 7.4. It reported at least five aftershocks.

The US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued an alert for possible hazardous waves along nearby coastlines, but said several hours later that the threat had passed. "This morning is once again testing the resilience of Kamchatka residents," the governor of the region, Vladimir Solodov, said on Telegram.