ETV Bharat / international

6.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Nepal, No Casualties Reported

Kathmandu: A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 struck near Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal, on Friday morning.

The epicentre was recorded along Kodari Highway in Sindhupalchowk district in the Central Region of the Himalayan nation, 65 km East of Kathmandu at 2.51 am, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre.

The early morning tremors were felt by residents in several areas of Nepal, particularly in the eastern and central regions. Tremors were also reported in the border areas of India, Tibet, and China. Fortunately, there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties resulting from the earthquake.