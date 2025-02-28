ETV Bharat / international

6.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Nepal, No Casualties Reported

Tremors were also reported in the border areas of India, Tibet, and China.

Representational Image
Representational Image (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 28, 2025, 8:16 AM IST

Kathmandu: A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 struck near Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal, on Friday morning.

The epicentre was recorded along Kodari Highway in Sindhupalchowk district in the Central Region of the Himalayan nation, 65 km East of Kathmandu at 2.51 am, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre.

The early morning tremors were felt by residents in several areas of Nepal, particularly in the eastern and central regions. Tremors were also reported in the border areas of India, Tibet, and China. Fortunately, there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties resulting from the earthquake.

Given Nepal's history of devastating earthquakes, officials have advised residents to remain vigilant for potential aftershocks. (With Agency Inputs)

Read More

  1. Earthquake Of Magnitude 5 Hits Assam's Morigaon, Tremors Felt In Guwahati
  2. Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.1 Hits Bay of Bengal, Tremors Felt in Bengal, Odisha
  3. UN Watchdog Chief Visits Fukushima As Japan Returns To Nuclear Power

Kathmandu: A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 struck near Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal, on Friday morning.

The epicentre was recorded along Kodari Highway in Sindhupalchowk district in the Central Region of the Himalayan nation, 65 km East of Kathmandu at 2.51 am, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre.

The early morning tremors were felt by residents in several areas of Nepal, particularly in the eastern and central regions. Tremors were also reported in the border areas of India, Tibet, and China. Fortunately, there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties resulting from the earthquake.

Given Nepal's history of devastating earthquakes, officials have advised residents to remain vigilant for potential aftershocks. (With Agency Inputs)

Read More

  1. Earthquake Of Magnitude 5 Hits Assam's Morigaon, Tremors Felt In Guwahati
  2. Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.1 Hits Bay of Bengal, Tremors Felt in Bengal, Odisha
  3. UN Watchdog Chief Visits Fukushima As Japan Returns To Nuclear Power

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NEPAL EARTHQUAKETREMORS FELT IN NEPALEARTHQUAKE STRIKES NEPALNEPALEARTHQUAKE HITS KATHMANDU

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Alchi Kitchen: Preserving Ladakh’s Flavors, Empowering Women

Exclusive | Inside ISRO's NGLV Plans: V Narayanan Shares Insights Into 30-Tonne Payload Vehicle

Metroman E Sreedharan Proposes Semi-High-Speed Rail Project As A Game-Changer For Kerala

Exclusive | Two Rockets, Five Modules, One Lunar Dream - ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Talks Chandrayaan-4

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.