Strong Quake In Central Philippines Kills 26 As Search Ongoing

Cebu: A powerful 6.9-magnitude earthquake jolted the central Philippines, collapsing buildings and killing at least 26 people on the island of Cebu, authorities said early Wednesday, with fears the toll could rise as rescuers searched for survivors.

The shallow quake struck at 9:59 pm Tuesday off the island's northern end near Bogo, a city of 90,000 people, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). The government's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council listed 26 deaths and 147 injuries as of early Wednesday, with 22 buildings damaged. It gave no breakdown.

Deaths were earlier reported by local rescuers in Bogo, as well as in the nearby municipality of San Remigio. Dramatic footage filmed by residents and widely shared on social media showed an old Catholic church in Bantayan island near Cebu adorned with a string of light bulbs swaying wildly shortly before its belfry tumbled onto the courtyard.

Local television showed riders being forced to dismount from their motorcycles and hold onto the railings for dear life as a Cebu bridge violently rocked. The Cebu provincial government has put out a call on its official Facebook page for medical volunteers to assist in the aftermath of the quake.

"There could be people trapped beneath collapsed buildings," provincial rescue official Wilson Ramos told AFP, citing rescue efforts underway in San Remigio and Bogo. Overnight recovery efforts were hampered by the dark as well as aftershocks, he added. The rescue effort proceeded all night even as the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the region was being rocked by 379 aftershocks.

The quake caused power lines to trip, leading to outages across Cebu and nearby central islands, though power was restored shortly after midnight in Cebu and four other major central islands, the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines said in an updated advisory.

Cebu firefighter Joey Leeguid told AFP from San Fernando town: "We felt the shake here in our station, it was so strong. We saw our locker moving from left to right, we felt slightly dizzy for a while but we are all fine now."