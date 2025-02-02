ETV Bharat / international

'Strong Blueprint For Propelling Economic Growth,' Says US Business Non-Profit Body On Budget 2025

New York: The Union Budget 2025 is a strong blueprint for propelling economic growth toward the Indian government’s vision of a USD 5 trillion economy, an India-centric business advocacy group said and applauded what it described as “landmark reforms and forward-looking initiatives.”

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), an independent not-for-profit working to strengthen the US-India partnership in Washington DC and in New Delhi, termed as “robust,” the Union Budget 2025 unveiled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday in New Delhi.

Promoting financial modernisation through strategic investments and landmark reforms in the tax structure, the Budget, according to a statement from the USISPF, signals to investors that India is committed to fostering a resilient, inclusive, and globally competitive economic environment.