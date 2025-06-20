Strike On Bushehr Would Result In Most Serious Consequences: IAEA DG Rafael Grossi

Vienna: International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi told the United Nations Security Council that he has not yet detected any radiation due to Israel's week-long military attack on Iran, including on its nuclear sites.

However, he warned that a strike on Bushehr, the Middle East's first civilian nuclear reactor would result in the most serious consequences as the facility houses thousands of kilogrammes of nuclear material.

“Armed attack on nuclear facilities should never take place and could result in radioactive releases with great consequences within and beyond boundaries of the state which has been attacked,” he said. He said countries of the region have reached out directly to him over the past few hours to express their concerns. "I want to make it absolutely and completely clear, in case of an attack on the Bushehr nuclear power plant, a direct hit would result in a very high release of radioactivity,” Grossi said.

The IAEA director also warned that consequences will be dire even if Israel strikes the lines that supply electricity to Bushehr, as such disabling of power can result in a nuclear meltdown.

In the worst-case scenario, Grossi warned people residing within several hundred kilometres of Bushehr will need to evacuate or be ordered to take shelter. These could include population centres in Gulf Arab monarchies, a major artery of the global economy.

He had said IAEA continues to closely monitor and assess the situation regarding the Israeli attacks on nuclear sites in Iran, providing frequent public updates about developments and their possible consequences for human health and the environment.



The conflict between Iran and Israel started after the latter launched a series of strikes against military and nuclear infrastructure in Iran under 'Operation Rising Lion' on June 13. Since the military attacks started almost a week ago, the UN nuclear watchdog has been reporting damage at several of these facilities, including at nuclear-related sites located in Natanz, Arak, Esfahan and Tehran, and their potential radiological effect, according to the statement released by the IAEA.



Grossi said IAEA inspectors remain present in Iran, ready to be deployed at nuclear sites when possible, even though the number of agency staff has been reduced somewhat, considering the security situation there.



He further said, "The Agency is and will remain present in Iran. Safeguards inspections in Iran will continue as required by Iran's safeguards obligations under its NPT (Non-Proliferation Treaty) Safeguards Agreement, as soon as safety and security conditions allow."



Grossi called for maximum restraint to avoid further escalation. Grossi emphasised that he was ready "to travel immediately and engage with all relevant parties to help ensure the protection of nuclear facilities and the continued peaceful use of nuclear technology in accordance with the Agency mandate, including by deploying Agency nuclear safety and security experts, in addition to our safeguards inspectors in Iran, wherever necessary."