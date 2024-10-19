ETV Bharat / international

Strike Launched Towards Israeli Prime Minister's House

Jerusalem: Israel's government said a drone was launched toward the prime minister's house Saturday, with no casualties.

Sirens wailed Saturday morning in Israel, warning of incoming fire from Lebanon, with a drone launched toward Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's house in Caesarea, the Israeli government said.

Neither he nor his wife were home and there were no casualties, said his spokesperson in a statement.

The strikes on Israel come as its war with Lebanon's Hezbollah — a Hamas ally backed by Iran — has intensified in recent weeks.