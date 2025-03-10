ETV Bharat / international

Strike Action Grounds Thousands Of Flights In Germany

Some 3,400 flights were affected by the industrial action, impacting around 500,000 passengers.

Strike Action Grounds Thousands Of Flights In Germany
The unilluminated tower of the Berlin-Brandenburg Airport (BER) is pictured in Schoenefeld, southeast of Berlin, on March 10, 2025. Major disruptions loom at German airports on March 10, 2025, including a total shutdown of flights at Berlin, after a services union announced strike action for better pay for ground personnel. The industrial action also hit the country's biggest airport in Frankfurt as well as hubs in Bremen, Cologne, Dortmund, Duesseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Leipzig, Munich and Stuttgart. (AFP)
By AFP

Published : Mar 10, 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Berlin: Strike action grounded thousands of flights in Germany on Monday, including all connections to and from Berlin, as the service sector union called on workers to walk out for better pay. Some 3,400 flights were affected by the industrial action, impacting around 500,000 passengers, the German airport association ADV said.

At Frankfurt, the country's busiest airport, operator Fraport said no passengers would be able to board and that disruptions would "almost certainly" affect transit travel, according to German daily Bild. Airports in Bremen, Cologne, Dortmund, Duesseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Leipzig, Munich and Stuttgart were also affected.

The Verdi union said Friday it was calling on public sector workers and some 23,000 employees of ground handling service providers to walk out to send a message to management. "We regret the inconvenience that this strike will cause for passengers," said the union's deputy chair Christine Behle.

"But without the pressure of industrial action, there will be no movement in the negotiations." The union's demands include a pay rise of eight percent or at least 350 euros ($380) more per month, and higher bonuses for particularly stressful activities.

The union said that "we are forced to go on this warning strike because the employers have not yet made an offer in the ongoing collective bargaining negotiations for public sector employees and have shown no willingness to meet our legitimate demands."

