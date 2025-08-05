India-Philippines Strategic Partnership Marks Shift In Indo-Pacific Security Landscape

New Delhi: With the Indo-Pacific increasingly emerging as a theatre of strategic contestation, India and the Philippines have chosen to strengthen their alignment by establishing a Strategic Partnership.

Announced during Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s visit to New Delhi on Tuesday, this step reinforces India’s Act East policy and reflects Manila’s pursuit of multi-vector diplomacy amid China’s growing maritime assertiveness. The partnership signals a mutual interest in building regional resilience against coercive tactics in the South China Sea and promoting a rules-based maritime order.

“We are taking India-Philippines relations to a strategic partnership level,” Prime Narendra Modi said during a joint address to the media with President Marcos following delegation-level talks here. “This will give a new momentum and depth to our relations. Our relations will be strengthened in the defence and security sector.”

Modi said that in the last few years, there has been progress in relations in all areas between the two countries.

“This includes trade, defence, maritime, health, security, food security, development partnership and people to people ties,” he stated. “It is a matter of great happiness that today we are making a plan of action for the next five years.”

A joint statement titled ‘Declaration on the Establishment of a Strategic Partnership between the Government of the Republic of India and the Government of the Republic of the Philippines’ reads that the Strategic Partnership marks a new chapter towards realising the full potential for bilateral, regional and international cooperation between the two countries.

“The Strategic Partnership is based on a mutual commitment to strengthen bilateral relations for the continuing peace, stability and prosperity of the two countries and the broader region, and serves as a foundation for the two countries to chart a future-oriented mutually-beneficial cooperation,” the declaration reads. “The India-Philippines Strategic Partnership is guided by the Plan of Action (2025-2029) adopted by the two countries on August 5, 2025.”

The Declaration outlined a shared vision to deepen collaboration in political engagement, defence and maritime security, counter-terrorism, trade and investment, science and technology, digital infrastructure, and people-to-people ties.

Key highlights include enhancing naval cooperation, joint defence production, maritime domain awareness, cyber security, and increased engagement on multilateral platforms. The leaders reiterated their support for freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea, reaffirmed the validity of the 2016 Arbitral Award under the United Nations Convention for the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and expressed concern over destabilising actions in the region.

The Strategic Partnership aims to reinforce regional peace, economic growth, and maritime resilience. The partnership positions India and the Philippines as key pillars in a broader coalition of like-minded Indo-Pacific nations responding to a third country’s assertiveness and underscores Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) centrality in maintaining regional order.

The timing of this upgrade in the bilateral relationship is notable as both India and the Philippines are grappling with the ramifications of Beijing’s aggressive posturing in maritime domains and are increasingly aligned in their commitment to a free, open, inclusive, and rules-based Indo-Pacific.

Both India and the Philippines are key stakeholders in the Indo-Pacific, a region spanning from the east coast of Japan to the east coast of Africa, that is increasingly becoming the epicentre of global power rivalries. India, with its Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI), has steadily deepened its engagement with Southeast Asia. The Philippines, on the other hand, is on the frontline of tensions in the South China Sea, where China's expansive territorial claims, backed by military build-up and coercive diplomacy, threaten regional stability.

With the 2016 arbitral ruling under UNCLOS rejecting China’s Nine-Dash Line claims in the South China Sea, and Beijing’s continued defiance of international law, Manila has found itself in need of reliable partners who can help deter Chinese aggression. India, with its own history of standoffs with China along the Himalayan border and its growing naval capabilities, fits the role of a like-minded partner committed to upholding a rules-based international order.

China’s behaviour in the South China Sea has moved from assertive to aggressive in recent years. The militarisation of artificial islands, harassment of Filipino fishermen and coast guard vessels, and diplomatic pressure tactics are all aimed at undermining the sovereignty of Southeast Asian nations.

Earlier this month, ahead of Marcos’s visit to India Indian naval ships including INS Delhi, INS Shakti, and INS Kiltan were warmly received in the Philippines. The navies of the two countries conducted joint patrolling in the South China Sea waters much to the discomfort of Beijing.

Amit Dasgupta, former Indian Ambassador to the Philippines, explained that a strategic partnership is multi-dimensional in nature.

“It is not looking at only people-to-people ties or trade issues or consular matters,” Dasgupta told ETV Bharat. “It is a holistic framework under which both countries have shared concerns and shared aspirations. The whole gamut of relations has been upgraded and taken to the next level.”

He referred to the fact the India-Philippines defence relationship has deepened after Manila became the first recipient of the BrahMos missile exports by New Delhi.

“Bullying cannot be a strategy,” Dasgupta said. “China has been bullying the Philippines in the South China Sea. The Philippines is a democratic country and has full rights to its territorial waters. China’s encroachment of the South China Sea is globally unacceptable.”

Among the agreements signed between the two sides on Tuesday following the bilateral talks was one on terms of reference for enhanced maritime cooperation between the Indian Coast Guard and the Philippine Coast Guard.

“Coast guard cooperation is very important,” Dasgupta said. “India can provide training to the Philippine Coast Guard. The Philippines can provide India with information about presence of Chinese ships in the South China Sea.”

He further explained that the Philippine Coast Guard can provide India with information about natural calamities like tsunamis, typhoons and cyclones.

“The Philippines is vulnerable to typhoons and cyclones,” he said. “In such cases, India can go for humanitarian aid and disaster relief (HADR) in that region. We can tell China that we cannot be stopped from providing HADR.”

According to K Yhome, Fellow at the Shillong-based Asian Confluence think tank, the upgradation of India-Philippines relationship to that of a Strategic Partnership is a continuation of New Delhi’s outreach to Southeast Asian nations.

“The scaling up of the relationship is in line with India’s overall strategic engagement with the ASEAN countries within the changing geopolitical context in the Indo-Pacific region,” Yhome said. “When you look at today’s environment, the Philippines has emerged as a strategic player as it is located in the centre of one of the busiest sea lanes of communication in the world.”

He noted that while the Philippines is located towards the east of the South China Sea, Vietnam is towards the west.

“India has good relationships with both these countries,” Yhome said. “Any country that has good ties with these two countries will be able to monitor activities in the South China Sea. India can leverage the strategic locations of these two countries.”

Another agreement that was signed on Tuesday after the delegation-level talks was on Programme of Cooperation in the field of Science and Technology from 2025 to 2028 between the Department of Science and Technology of India and the Department of Science and Technology of the Philippines.

“Science and technology can be big words,” Ambassador Dasgupta said. “Education yes, but it can also include defence, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and robotics. The Philippines is a leader in IT. Technology is going to be the main driver of the 21st century. That is why this collaboration is of vital importance.”

Dasgupta also highlighted the fact that President Marcos has come to India on a five-day visit that will also take him to Bengaluru, India’s IT capital.

“It is a timely upgrading of the relationship,” he said. “It cannot be business as usual. The India-Philippines ties are right on the top of New Delhi’s Indo-Pacific strategy.”

