ETV Bharat / international

Starbase City Grows Near Musk's Launch Site And Wilderness Refuges

Starbase: Elon Musk has a long way to go before colonising Mars, but the controversial billionaire already has his own city on a flat patch of Texas, where giant, experimental Starship rockets roar over the incongruous sight of dolphins -- and some sceptical human neighbours.

Starbase on the south Texas coast is HQ for the Starship project and something of a shrine to its South African-born founder, the world's richest man and until recently, one of President Donald Trump's closest advisors.

Musk's short Washington tenure spearheading the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, ended last week, with a vow to get back to his day job of running his business empire, including SpaceX, Tesla and Starlink.

The departure came as investors grew increasingly nervous about the spillover from Musk's reputational damage after publicly allying himself to Trump and tearing through the US government in search of spending cuts.

Now he hopes to hunker down in Starbase near the Mexican border and get back to the matter of reaching Mars.

The scene is a curious mix of futuristic high-tech and down-to-earth attractions for a city that was officially incorporated in May but remains very much a work-in-progress.

Cars speed down the narrow Boca Chica Boulevard leading to Starbase, where an AFP film crew was not allowed to enter.

A huge bust of Musk on the outskirts of the settlement was vandalized in April and now stands with the right cheek peeled off, covered by a giant plaster.

A cluster of buildings rises near the launch site, including an imposing corporate tower that bears Musk's X logo and prefabricated houses painted black, white, and gray.

For now, the city has only about 500 residents, some still living in trailers and some in the prefab homes, which have patios and outdoor grills.

Looming over the landscape are two models of super heavy launchers and one Starship rocket.

"I think it's pretty cool, making a whole entire city based around a launch site," said 21-year-old computer engineer Dominick Cardenas who was visiting the area for the unsuccessful test launch last week.

"Maybe I'll move down here one day. Who knows? I'd love to go to Mars, who wouldn't?"

Environmental impact

But the space city is surrounded by nature and wildlife, especially birds.

Activist Christopher Basaldu, who is a member of the Carrizo/Comecrudo Native American tribe and holds a PhD in sociocultural anthropology, called Musk a "colonizer."