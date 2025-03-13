Stability Not Possible Until Govt Based On Public Trust Is Established In Pakistan: Imran Khan

Lahore: Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan has said that stability will not be possible until a government based on public trust is established across the country, including in Balochistan.

"Military operations are never the solution to problems. Even major wars have been resolved through negotiations and efforts for peace and stability," he said, expressing concern over the situation in Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

In Balochistan, the militants hijacked a train carrying 440 passengers from Quetta to Peshawar on Tuesday. The militants killed 21 passengers and four paramilitary soldiers before the Army eliminated all 33 terrorists at the scene on Wednesday. In a post on X on Wednesday, Khan said Pakistan's foreign policy is being handled in the worst possible manner, just like its internal affairs.

"Our border with Afghanistan is extensive, and matters with them should be resolved through dialogue. Peace in the country will remain elusive unless our foreign policy with neighbouring countries is independent and sovereign," he said. The 72-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder further said that terrorism has once again taken root in the country.

"During our tenure, Pakistan had successfully curbed terrorism and was progressing towards promoting tourism. Our ranking in the Global Terrorism Index had improved by four places. However, the regime change reversed this progress, and unfortunately, Pakistan has once again become the second worst-affected country in the Global Terrorism Index," said Khan, who ruled Pakistan from August 2018 to April 2022.

Khan said the primary role of intelligence agencies is to protect borders and counter-terrorism. "If they remain occupied with political engineering and attempting to dismantle Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf then who will safeguard the borders?" he asked and lambasted bad governance in Pakistan.

"Governance across the country is in a dire state because, instead of genuine public representatives, those who were imposed through Form 47 (stolen mandate) are in control. At present, Pakistan is being run in accordance with the law of 'might is right'," he added. He also talked about the poor conditions in jail he is facing.

"Adiala Jail Rawalpindi currently operates above the law. Despite court orders, I have not been permitted to speak with my children for the past two weeks," he said.

"I was allowed to speak with them only four times in the last four months. Even my books are not being delivered to me. All of this constitutes a grave violation of basic human rights, legal norms, and the jail manual," he added. Khan has been in jail since August 2023 in multiple cases.