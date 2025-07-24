ETV Bharat / international

Sri Lankan Supreme Court Orders Shipping Firm To Pay A Billion Dollars For 2021 Marine Disaster

Colombo: The Supreme Court of Sri Lanka on Thursday ordered a Singapore-based shipping firm to pay a billion dollars in compensation for the 2021 marine disaster in the Indian Ocean. MV X-Press Pearl, with 81 containers of hazardous chemicals on board, caught fire in May 2021 in Sri Lankan waters.

The ship, owned by X-Press Feeders, was burning for two weeks continuously, with one of the chemicals onboard being 25 tonnes of nitric acid. The Apex court ordered the company to pay for the economic loss and the massive environmental damage caused by the accident.

The court dubbed the incident the worst marine chemical catastrophe in recorded history in the Indian Ocean. It noted that over 70 billion plastic nurdles and toxic substances had polluted Sri Lankan waters and coastal areas due to the incident.