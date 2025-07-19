ETV Bharat / international

Sri Lankan Rubber Exporters Press For Reduced Trump Tariff

Colombo: Ahead of the August 1 deadline for further negotiations on the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, the Sri Lankan rubber exporters said they faced the threat of losing the US market unless a better deal was worked out. Kamal Silva, a spokesman for the exporters, said the tariff must be kept between 15 and 20 per cent to retain their edge over regional competitors.

“Indonesia has gained a clear advantage already as Sri Lanka with the current 30 cent tariff will find it extremely hard to do business with the US," he said.

“Even before the new tariff came, Sri Lankan exporters found it hard to compete with Indonesia. A 15 per cent tariff would be our ideal rate to be competitive in the US market," Silva said. He said the rubber exports fetched USD 300 million annually from the US market. Dhammika Fernando, the spokesman of the Sri Lankan Free Trade Zone Exporters Association, said Indonesia had gained a clear advantage in the new tariff structure unveiled by US President Donald Trump.

“We have been told by the government that 1600 items and services will be allowed tariff free by the US. This will be good news if it comes through," Fernando said.