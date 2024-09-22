ETV Bharat / international

Dissanayake On Way To Become Sri Lankan President, Postal Voting Results Suggest

author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

As per the postal voting results of seven electoral districts, National People's Power (NPP) leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake is expected to become Sri Lanka's ninth executive president on Sunday. The NPP leader has gained 56 per cent of the votes, according to results declared in postal voting of seven of the 22 electoral districts.

National People's Power (NPP) leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake seems set to become Sri Lanka's ninth executive president on Sunday with an impressive show in the presidential election, according to postal voting results of seven electoral districts.
Leader and the presidential candidate of National People's Power Anura Kumara Dissanayake (AP)

Colombo: National People's Power (NPP) leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake seems set to become Sri Lanka's ninth executive president on Sunday with an impressive show in the presidential election, according to postal voting results of seven electoral districts. The polling took place on Saturday from 7 am to 4 pm local time at over 13,400 polling stations in 22 electoral districts.

The 56-year-old leader had taken an unassailable lead over his rivals, the main Opposition leader, Sajith Premadasa, 57, and the incumbent President Ranil Wickremesinghe, 75.

According to results declared in postal voting of seven of the 22 electoral districts, the NPP leader has gained 56 per cent of the votes, with his rivals trail him by grabbing 19 per cent each.According to the trend shown in postal voting results, analysts say Dissanayake is likely to win the presidency by 50 per cent plus votes.

This comes after predictions that a second preference vote count might be needed to determine the winner among the three front runners. The election, dubbed a three-cornered contest between Wickremesinghe, Dissanayake, and Premadasa of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), shows signs of being a landslide for Dissanayake, who would become Sri Lanka's first ever Marxist head of state.

Read More:

  1. Sri Lanka Gears Up For Crucial Presidential Polls
  2. Voting Ends In Sri Lanka Presidential Election As Country Seeks To Recover From Economic Crisis
  3. Sri Lanka Has More Women Voters Than Men but No Female Presidential Candidates

Colombo: National People's Power (NPP) leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake seems set to become Sri Lanka's ninth executive president on Sunday with an impressive show in the presidential election, according to postal voting results of seven electoral districts. The polling took place on Saturday from 7 am to 4 pm local time at over 13,400 polling stations in 22 electoral districts.

The 56-year-old leader had taken an unassailable lead over his rivals, the main Opposition leader, Sajith Premadasa, 57, and the incumbent President Ranil Wickremesinghe, 75.

According to results declared in postal voting of seven of the 22 electoral districts, the NPP leader has gained 56 per cent of the votes, with his rivals trail him by grabbing 19 per cent each.According to the trend shown in postal voting results, analysts say Dissanayake is likely to win the presidency by 50 per cent plus votes.

This comes after predictions that a second preference vote count might be needed to determine the winner among the three front runners. The election, dubbed a three-cornered contest between Wickremesinghe, Dissanayake, and Premadasa of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), shows signs of being a landslide for Dissanayake, who would become Sri Lanka's first ever Marxist head of state.

Read More:

  1. Sri Lanka Gears Up For Crucial Presidential Polls
  2. Voting Ends In Sri Lanka Presidential Election As Country Seeks To Recover From Economic Crisis
  3. Sri Lanka Has More Women Voters Than Men but No Female Presidential Candidates

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DISSANAYAKEANURA KUMARA DISSANAYAKSRI LANKAN PRESIDENTIAL POLLSRI LANKAN PRESIDENTSRI LANKAN PRESIDENTIAL POLL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.