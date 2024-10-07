ETV Bharat / international

Sri Lankan President Vows To Expedite Investigations Into 2019 Easter Attacks

Sri Lankan President Dissanayake promised to thoroughly investigate 2019 Easter attacks carried out by ISIS-backed suicide bombers that killed 270 people and injured over 500.

By IANS

Published : 3 hours ago

File photo of Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake
File photo of Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake (IANS)

Colombo: Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake announced that investigations into the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks will be expedited. The President remarked during a discussion on Sunday at St. Sebastian's Church in Katuwapitiya, Negambo, with families of those killed and injured in the attacks. He promised that steps would be taken to ensure that such a tragedy never occurs again in the country and that justice would be delivered to the victims.

Over 260 people were killed in the suicide blasts in several churches and hotels in Sri Lanka's capital, Colombo, on April 21, 2019. The newly-elected President Anura Kumara Dissanayake had promised to thoroughly investigate the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks carried out by the ISIS-backed suicide bombers that killed 270 people, including 45 foreign nationals and injured over 500.

Earlier on September 24, Dissanayake paid a visit to the Archbishop of Colombo Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith following his election victory and assured him of taking steps "towards uncovering the truth" regarding the attacks that rocked hotels and churches in the country, the President's Media Division (PMD) revealed on Tuesday. In June, then Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe appointed a Committee of Inquiry (COI) to investigate the actions taken by Lankan intelligence services on the prior information received from their Indian counterparts regarding the Easter Sunday bombings.

