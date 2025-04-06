ETV Bharat / international

PM Modi's Visit Reinforces Sri Lanka's Important Role In India's 'Neighbourhood First Policy': Prez Office

In this image posted by @PMOIndia via X on April 6, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi being seen off by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake as he departs for India, in Anuradhapura. ( @PMOIndia on X via PTI Photo )

Colombo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Sri Lanka reinforces the island's important role in India's 'Neighbourhood First Policy' and ‘MAHASAGAR’ vision, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s office here said on Sunday.

Modi Sunday concluded a "very productive" visit to Sri Lanka during which he held extensive talks with President Dissanayake and witnessed the signing of several agreements to boost cooperation in sectors such as defence, energy and digitalisation.

His visit to Sri Lanka at the invitation of President Dissanayake was his fourth trip to the island since 2015. The Lankan leader made Delhi his first official visit after winning the presidential election in September last year.

Prime Minister Modi's "visit underscores the enduring relationship encapsulated by the theme ‘Friendship of centuries, commitment to a prosperous future’, further solidifying the bonds between India and Sri Lanka,” President Dissanayake’s office said in a statement.

This marks has further enhanced the economic, cultural, and historical relations between the two nations, while also reinforcing their multifaceted partnership, it said.

This visit by Prime Minister Modi "reinforces Sri Lanka’s important role in India’s “Neighbourhood First Policy” and ‘MAHASAGAR’ vision concerning diplomatic relations," the statement added.

His visit is expected to yield significant results on collaborating initiatives “fostering a path towards mutual growth and development,” it added.

Before leaving for India on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi visited the Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi temple in the historic city of Anuradhapura and paid respects at the revered Buddhist shrine.