Sri Lankan President Effects His First Cabinet Reshuffle

Colombo: Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Friday effected the first reshuffle of his Cabinet. The reshuffle brings the total number of cabinet members, including Dissanayake, to 23, under the constitutional cap of 25 members. This is the first reshuffle since he formed his National People's Power (NPP) government a year ago.

A fresh face, Susil Ranasinghe, was made the Minister of Housing. The portfolios of three ministers were reshuffled, with the most significant change involving Minister of Transport Bimal Rathnayaka, whose Ports and Civil Aviation subjects were assigned to Anura Karunatilaka.

In turn, Karunatilaka’s Urban Development subject has been given to Rathnayaka, who is also the leader of the House of Parliament. Rathnayaka’s handling of the Ports subject came under controversy when the opposition lodged a complaint with the anti-graft commission over the alleged irregular release of around 323 containers of cargo from the Colombo port in January this year without necessary customs scrutiny.