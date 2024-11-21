ETV Bharat / international

Sri Lankan President Dissanayake Pledges To Restore Law And Order, Address Past Wrongdoings

Colombo: Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, in his inaugural address to the newly convened parliament, in his inaugural address to the newly convened parliament pledged to fulfil his pre-election promises by ensuring the supremacy of law and addressing past wrongdoings. Staying true to his National People’s Power (NPP) party’s commitment to austerity, Dissanayake made a modest ceremonial entry to parliament, foregoing the usual pomp of motorcycle outriders, motorcades, and military gun salutes.

Clad in a simple white tunic, the 56-year-old President addressed the parliament from the Speaker’s chair, marking the first session since his party’s landslide victory. The NPP created history in the November 14 election by winning 159 seats in the 225-member assembly. This was the first time that a government had won two-thirds control or over 150 seats in a parliamentary election held since 1989.

“We must make everyone accountable and equal before the law," Dissanayake said, adding, “We will deliver justice to everyone affected by past crimes.” In his policy address, the President focused significantly on the country’s struggling economy. Despite earlier criticisms of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout programme initiated by the previous government led by Ranil Wickremesinghe, Dissanayake affirmed his administration’s commitment to continue the programme.

“Our duty since being elected was to win the confidence of all parties by ensuring continuity,” Dissanayake said. He expressed optimism about securing the next staff-level agreement with the IMF for the next tranche of the USD 2.9 billion facility, expected by November 23. “We will enter the staff-level agreement (with IMF) hopefully by November 23,” Dissanayake said.