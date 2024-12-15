ETV Bharat / international

Sri Lankan President Dissanayake Arrives in Delhi for 3-Day India Visit

Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs L Murugan, right, receives Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake upon his arrival in New Delhi. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake arrived in India on Sunday on a three-day visit in his first foreign trip after assuming the top office in September.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold wide-ranging talks with the Sri Lankan leader on Monday that is expected to focus on trade, investment, energy and maritime security.

The Indian side is also likely to convey to the Sri Lankan leader New Delhi's expectations from Colombo to fulfil the aspirations of the Tamil community in the island nation.

Dissanayake was received at the Delhi airport by Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan.

In a post on 'X', External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Disanayaka's visit will be an opportunity to further deepen India-Sri Lankan ties and add momentum to the people-centric partnership.

"Warm and special welcome!" he said along with photos of the Union minister receiving Dissanayake.

The Sri Lankan leader will also meet President Droupadi Murmu.

Dissanayake is also scheduled to attend a business event in Delhi to promote investment and commercial linkages between India and Sri Lanka.