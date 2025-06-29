ETV Bharat / international

Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 8 Indian Fishermen For Alleged Illegal Fishing; Stalin Seeks Action

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday conveyed to the Centre that 8 fishermen have been arrested by Sri Lanka and sought its intervention to ensure their safe return.

Writing to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Stalin said: "I wish to draw your urgent attention to a matter of grave concern affecting the livelihood and safety of Indian fishermen, particularly those from Tamil Nadu."

The CM said it has been reported that the Sri Lankan authorities on June 29, 2025 apprehended 8 fishermen from Rameswaram and seized their mechanised fishing boat.

"Such incidents lead to loss of boats and equipment, prolonged detentions, and cause a heavy psychological toll for the affected families. I request your early intervention to ensure the safe repatriation of the apprehended fishermen and their boat," he wrote.

"Considering that the fishing season has just begun, I urge the Ministry to initiate proactive diplomatic engagement with the Sri Lankan authorities to ensure restraint and mutual understanding in the handling of fishing-related issues," he added.