Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 8 Indian Fishermen For Alleged Illegal Fishing; Stalin Seeks Action

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday conveyed to the Centre that 8 fishermen have been arrested by Sri Lanka and sought its intervention to ensure their safe return.
Writing to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Stalin said: "I wish to draw your urgent attention to a matter of grave concern affecting the livelihood and safety of Indian fishermen, particularly those from Tamil Nadu."
The CM said it has been reported that the Sri Lankan authorities on June 29, 2025 apprehended 8 fishermen from Rameswaram and seized their mechanised fishing boat.
"Such incidents lead to loss of boats and equipment, prolonged detentions, and cause a heavy psychological toll for the affected families. I request your early intervention to ensure the safe repatriation of the apprehended fishermen and their boat," he wrote.
"Considering that the fishing season has just begun, I urge the Ministry to initiate proactive diplomatic engagement with the Sri Lankan authorities to ensure restraint and mutual understanding in the handling of fishing-related issues," he added.
The Sri Lankan Navy, in an official release, also confirmed that it had arrested 8 Indian fishermen and seized their trawler for allegedly poaching in the island nation's waters.
The arrests were made during a search operation in the north of Mannar, the Navy said in a press release. The eight fishermen and their trawler would be handed over to the Fisheries Inspectorate in Mannar for legal proceedings, it said.
“The North Central Naval Command spotted a group of Indian fishing boats engaging in illegal fishing, trespassing into Sri Lankan waters in the early hours of today. In response, the North Central Naval Command deployed its Inshore Patrol Craft to drive away those Indian fishing boats from island waters, north of Mannar,” it said.
Fishermen from both India and Sri Lanka are arrested frequently for inadvertently trespassing into each other’s waters. The fishermen issue is a contentious one in the ties between India and Sri Lanka, with Lankan Navy personnel even firing at Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait and seizing their boats in several alleged incidents of illegally entering the island nation's territorial waters.
The Palk Strait, a narrow strip of water separating Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka, is a rich fishing ground for fishermen from both countries.
Read More