ETV Bharat / international

Sri Lanka To Ban Rearing Of Invasive Fish Species To Protect Freshwater Ecosystems

Kolitha Jinadasa, Secretary to Fisheries Ministry, said Snakehead variety had multiplied significantly and proved difficult to capture as their sharp teeth cut through fishing nets.

Representational Image
Representational Image (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : September 22, 2025 at 3:00 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Colombo: The Sri Lankan government on Monday said it will soon ban the rearing of invasive fish varieties in a bid to protect fragile freshwater ecosystems. The regulations, to be gazetted shortly, will prohibit the possession, transportation, breeding and sale of invasive fish varieties such as Piranha, Knife Fish, Alligator Gar and Redline/Giant Snakehead, the Fisheries Ministry said.

A three-month grace period will be provided, during which individuals keeping them in homes or private aquariums can apply for permits from the National Aquatic Resources Research and Development Agency.

“We are trying to create public awareness about the dangers posed to ecosystems when ornamental fish are released into reservoirs. They breed rapidly and destroy local fishing resources, harming the livelihoods of fisher communities,” Kolitha Kamal Jinadasa, Secretary to the Fisheries Ministry, told reporters. He said the Snakehead variety had multiplied significantly and proved difficult to capture as their sharp teeth cut through fishing nets.

As part of the awareness campaign, an angling tournament was held on Saturday at the Daduru Oya reservoir in the northwestern region, with over 1,000 participants, including two from South India. “This (the Angling tournament) was not just a conservation exercise but also an effort to promote sport fishing as part of the tourism industry,” Jinadasa said, adding that 22 Snakeheads weighing between two and four kg were caught during the competition.

Read More

  1. From Boardroom To Biofloc, The MBA From Ranchi Who Became A Fisherman And Changed 300 Lives
  2. Indian Fisherman Dies In Pakistan Jail

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FRESHWATER ECOSYSTEMSREARING OF INVASIVE FISH SPECIESSRI LANKAN GOVERNMENT

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

The Rogue Prince of Persia Review: Parkour, Combat, And Comic Book Vibes

Back to School | The Science Behind Ocean Salt And Why Desalination Isn't The Fix Yet

Analysis | India-US Relations: Between Pressure, Pushback, and A Possible Reset

Roots Of Faith: Two Giant Trees In City Of Salvation Gaya Serve As Memorials For The Untimely Departed

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.