Sri Lanka To Ban Rearing Of Invasive Fish Species To Protect Freshwater Ecosystems

Colombo: The Sri Lankan government on Monday said it will soon ban the rearing of invasive fish varieties in a bid to protect fragile freshwater ecosystems. The regulations, to be gazetted shortly, will prohibit the possession, transportation, breeding and sale of invasive fish varieties such as Piranha, Knife Fish, Alligator Gar and Redline/Giant Snakehead, the Fisheries Ministry said.

A three-month grace period will be provided, during which individuals keeping them in homes or private aquariums can apply for permits from the National Aquatic Resources Research and Development Agency.

“We are trying to create public awareness about the dangers posed to ecosystems when ornamental fish are released into reservoirs. They breed rapidly and destroy local fishing resources, harming the livelihoods of fisher communities,” Kolitha Kamal Jinadasa, Secretary to the Fisheries Ministry, told reporters. He said the Snakehead variety had multiplied significantly and proved difficult to capture as their sharp teeth cut through fishing nets.