Sri Lanka President To Visit China After Proposed Official Trip To India: Official

Colombo: Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake plans to visit China following his proposed official trip to India, Cabinet spokesman Nalinda Jayathissa said on Tuesday.

Jayathissa said an official invitation has been handed to Dissanayake by the Chinese Ambassador in Colombo. Dissanayake’s first overseas visit will take place in the third week of December to India, a Cabinet spokesman said, adding that no dates have been fixed.

On November 18, Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath said that Dissanayake would visit India at the invitation of the Indian government in mid-December. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar who became the first foreign dignitary to call on Dissanayake when he was elected President in September had extended the invitation.