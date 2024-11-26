ETV Bharat / international

Sri Lanka President To Visit China After Proposed Official Trip To India: Official

Sri Lankan President Dissanayake would visit India at the invitation of the Indian government in mid-December said Sri Lanka Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath.

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake
Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake (AP)
By PTI

Published : 1 minutes ago

Colombo: Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake plans to visit China following his proposed official trip to India, Cabinet spokesman Nalinda Jayathissa said on Tuesday.

Jayathissa said an official invitation has been handed to Dissanayake by the Chinese Ambassador in Colombo. Dissanayake’s first overseas visit will take place in the third week of December to India, a Cabinet spokesman said, adding that no dates have been fixed.

On November 18, Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath said that Dissanayake would visit India at the invitation of the Indian government in mid-December. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar who became the first foreign dignitary to call on Dissanayake when he was elected President in September had extended the invitation.

Jaishankar visited Sri Lanka in October since the National People’s Power (NPP) government led by Dissanayake came to power on September 23. On Monday, a top Chinese delegation led by Sun Haiyan, the Vice Minister of the International Department of the Central Committee, met Dissanayake in Colombo.

The Chinese delegation reaffirmed China’s willingness to assist Sri Lanka and Dissanayake expressed his gratitude to China for steadfastly assisting Sri Lanka.

