Sri Lanka Navy Arrests 14 Indian Fishermen

Colombo: The Sri Lankan Navy on Friday said it arrested 14 Indian fishermen and seized a fishing boat for allegedly poaching in the country's territorial waters. The Navy arrested the Indian fishermen during a special operation conducted in the sea area south of Mannar on Thursday night.

The seized boat and Indian fishermen were brought to the Talpadu Pier in Mannar and will be handed over to the Fisheries Inspector of Mannar for onward legal proceedings, the Navy said in a statement.

The Navy continues to conduct regular patrols and operations in Sri Lankan waters to curb the illegal fishing practices of foreign fishing boats, taking into account the impact of those practices on the livelihood of local fishermen, the statement said.