Sri Lanka Invites Observers From Eight Countries for Parliamentary Polls

Sri Lanka invited observers from eight countries including Russia and the European Union to oversee the election proceedings next month.

Sri Lanka invited observers from eight countries including Russia and the European Union to oversee the election proceedings next month.
Colombo: The Sri Lankan Election Commission has announced that it has invited observers from eight countries to monitor the general election next month, a media report said on Wednesday. Parliamentary elections will be held on November 14 across the country.

Chairman R M A L Ratnayake stated that these observers will come from regional countries, Russia, the Commonwealth and the European Union to oversee the election proceedings. News portal NewsFirst.lk said observers from the Asian Network for Free Elections will also be present to monitor the general election activities.

A similar group of observers was invited for last month's Presidential polls. Meanwhile, all major political parties in the country are shortlisting candidates and attempting to forge new alliances. The filing of nominations for the polls will close on October 11.

