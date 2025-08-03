ETV Bharat / international

Sri Lanka’s India-Funded Digital ID Signals Broader Shift In South-South Tech Cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake during an exchange of MoUs between India and Sri Lanka, in Colombo ( File photo ANI )

New Delhi: In a move that underscores India’s growing role as a digital partner to the Global South, Sri Lanka is set to launch its India-funded digital ID system by April 2026.

This milestone reflects a broader pattern of India exporting its digital public infrastructure model -- rooted in its own Aadhaar experience -- to neighbouring and developing countries, reinforcing its soft power while enabling partner nations to leapfrog legacy systems and build inclusive, tech-driven governance.

According to a report in The Island news website, the project in Sri Lanka, implemented under the Ministry of Digital Economy, is funded by a grant of approximately LKR10.4 billion from the Government of India.

“This will minimise the financial burden on the Sri Lankan government,” the report quoted the Ministry as stating.

This initiative in Sri Lanka is part of a wider phenomenon of India exporting its successful digital public infrastructure (DPI) model to fellow nations in the Global South. From digital identity to payments and governance, India’s transformative journey in digitisation is increasingly serving as a blueprint for other countries seeking inclusive, scalable, and cost-effective solutions.

India’s digital transformation story began in earnest with the launch of the Aadhaar programme in 2009. Designed as a biometric-based unique identification system, Aadhaar rapidly expanded to cover over 1.3 billion people, making it the largest digital ID programme in the world. What began as a tool for identity verification soon evolved into the backbone of India’s digital governance, enabling direct benefit transfers (DBTs), mobile number verification, and access to welfare schemes for millions.

This was followed by the development of the India Stack - a set of interoperable and open-source application programming interfaces (APIs) that enable seamless digital transactions and data exchange. The Unified Payments Interface (UPI), launched in 2016, built on this stack to revolutionise payments by enabling real-time, low-cost, mobile-based transactions. By 2025, UPI has processed over 15 billion transactions a month, with even micro-merchants and rural users relying on QR codes for day-to-day payments.

India’s model differs fundamentally from Western tech platforms in that it is public and inclusive by design, with a strong focus on interoperability, affordability, and empowerment rather than profit. It is this philosophy that makes it so attractive to countries in Africa, Latin America, Southeast Asia, and particularly in India’s neighbourhood.

According to the Sri Lankan media report, the Ministry of Digital Economy had considered three options: a locally developed system, proprietary commercial solutions, and international open-source platforms. Eventually, the Modular Open-Source Identity Platform (MOSIP), a globally recognised, open-source digital ID framework already in use in countries such as the Philippines, Morocco, Ethiopia, and Togo was chosen. MOSIP emerged as the most cost-effective, secure, and sovereign-friendly option, the Ministry added.

The Ministry, however, clarified that MOSIP is not India’s Aadhaar system. Though inspired by Aadhaar’s model, MOSIP is an international, open-source platform developed by a consortium of global experts in digital identity and cybersecurity, it stated.

The Ministry also stated that a certified Indian system integrator will customise MOSIP for Sri Lanka, while local IT professionals will be trained for full operation, maintenance, and future development of the system.

India’s DPI model has been gradually internationalised through strategic development partnerships, technical consultancy, and capacity building. The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the World Bank have lauded India’s DPI ecosystem for its transformative potential and scalability. In 2022, India launched the India Stack Global initiative, aimed at helping countries adopt and adapt India’s digital infrastructure components.

Countries such as the Philippines, Mauritius, and Tunisia have already shown interest in elements of India Stack. But it is in South Asia where India’s digital diplomacy is having its most immediate impact.