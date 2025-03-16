Exclusive: Lankan Minister Tight-Lipped On Talks To Secure Release Of Arrested Indian Fishermen

S Srinivasan

Katchatheevu (Sri Lanka): Sri Lankan Fisheries Minister Ramalingam Chandrasekar was guarded in his response to the Indian fishermen being arrested by the Island nation’s security forces and about the talks, if any, related to the release of the fishermen.

Chandrsekar, whose ministry also deals with Aquatic and Ocean Resources, spoke to ETV Bharat on the sidelines of the two-day annual St Anthony's Church festival in Katchatheevu island on Saturday.

According to statistics shared by the Ministry of External Affairs, a total of 1,194 Tamil Nadu fishermen have been arrested by the Lankan authorities between 2020 and 2024. Of these, 74 were arrested in 2020 and 143 in 2021. It went up to 229 in the next year and hovered around the same figure in 2023. The numbers more than doubled last year, with 528 being arrested. In the same period, seven Tamil Nadu fishermen had lost their lives in the incidents reported in the Lankan waters, of which five were killed in 2021 and two others last year, The Ministry informed the Parliament when a question in this regard was raised in the Rajya Sabha by AIADMK MP C. VE Shanmugam,

Three weeks ago, Sri Lankan authorities arrested 32 Indian fishermen and confiscated 5 fishing boats on charges of venturing into the country's territorial waters. The arrest tally by the Lankan Navy stands at 140 Indian fishermen for allegedly fishing in their waters.

ETV Bharat asked the Sri Lankan Minister whether his government has had any talks with the Indian government regarding the latest arrest of Tamil Nadu fishermen.

The Sri Lankan Fisheries Minister said that both the governments have been talking to each other in general, and the talks are not specific to (the latest arrest of) Tamil Nadu (fishermen).

The Minister also revealed that there was no proposal of joint-patrol by India and Sri Lankan Navies (to prevent the recurrence of attack on fishermen).

So far, there is no such India-Lanka joint patrol talks. However, we are open for such a measure if that would lead to solving the issue.

The Minister also expressed some reservations about the use of the bottom trawling method of fishing.

He also advocated for its complete ban.

The St. Anthony's Church festival in Katchatheevu saw participation of devotees from both India and Sri Lanka began on Friday, March 14 with the flag hoisting. This was followed by a special mass and programs including the Stations of the Cross and the Thiruther Bhavani(Church Car).

More than 8,000 devotees from India and Sri Lanka participated in this festival. For this, a large number of devotees from various places, including Rameswaram, went in boats yesterday. The devotees attended the holy mass held on Saturday, March 1. The festival concluded with the lowering of the flag.