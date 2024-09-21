ETV Bharat / international

Sri Lanka Has More Women Voters Than Men but No Female Presidential Candidates

Colombo (Sri Lanka): Women make up more than half of the voters in Sri Lanka, but not a single one will be on the ballot in Saturday's presidential election.

The island nation of more than 22 million people is voting for a president to take its economy forward after it went through an unprecedented financial crisis two years ago that led to the ouster of its head of government. The election will allow more than 17 million eligible voters to choose from a record 38 candidates. But women — who account for nearly 9 million voters — will have no gender representation.

"I feel a little disappointed," said first-time voter Sandami Nimesha.

Nimesha, a 20-year-old information technology student, said even though presidents have an obligation to offer solutions to the problems faced by the public regardless of their gender, a woman president "would give more attention to serve the female voters" and focus on issues that affect them.

"I think it's better if there is a female candidate," she said.

Saturday's election is seen as a three-way contest between current President Ranil Wickremesinghe, opposition leader Sajith Premadasa, and parliamentarian Anura Dissanayake, who is leader of a Marxist-led coalition that has gained popularity. Results of the election are expected Sunday.

Sri Lanka's politics have mostly been dominated by men since the island nation introduced universal suffrage in 1931. It's a trend seen in most countries globally — in 2023, a Pew Research Center analysis found only 13 of the 193 member states of the United Nations had women as the head of government.

To be sure, women have held some important positions in the Sri Lankan government in the past.

Sirimavo Bandaranaike served her first term as prime minister of Sri Lanka for nearly five years starting in 1960. Even though it was her prime minister husband's assassination that forced her political entry, she held the distinction of being the world's first woman to be elected prime minister and would go one to hold that office twice more. Her younger daughter, Chandrika Kumaratunga, later became the country's first and only female president, holding office from 1994 to 2005.

Both these women came from families with a political legacy. But even Sri Lankan women with political backgrounds tend to enter into politics only after the death or assassination of their male relatives, in most cases their husbands — particularly during the brutal civil war that began in 1983 and ended in 2009.