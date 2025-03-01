ETV Bharat / international

Sri Lanka Gets Fourth Tranche Of Bailout Package From IMF

Colombo: The IMF has agreed to release the fourth tranche of USD 334 million from its USD 2.9 billion bailout package to Sri Lanka to strengthen the island nation's recovery from its 2022 bankruptcy.

The release of the fourth tranche was approved on Friday after the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) completed the third review under the 48-month Extended Fund Facility (EFF) Arrangement to Sri Lanka.

The global lender said it would release about USD 334 million to the crisis-hit nation, bringing total funding to around USD 1.3 billion. The IMF said Sri Lanka has performed strongly under the programme.

"All quantitative targets for end-December 2024 were met, except the indicative target on social spending. Most structural benchmarks due by end-January 2025 were either met or implemented with delay. The recent successful completion of the bond exchange is a major milestone towards restoring debt sustainability," the IMF said in a statement.