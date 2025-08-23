ETV Bharat / international

Sri Lanka’s Ex-President Wickremesinghe Shifted To Prison Hospital Following Remand

Colombo: Sri Lanka's former president Ranil Wickremesinghe was shifted to a prison hospital after a court refused to grant him bail following his arrest over alleged misuse of state funds during his tenure. Wickremesinghe, 76, was taken to the main Magazine Remand prison close to midnight on Friday after the Colombo Fort magistrate's court remanded him till August 26.

He was admitted to the prison hospital as his blood sugar and blood pressure levels were high, prison spokesman Jagath Weerasinghe said here on Saturday. The former president was arrested at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) headquarters on Friday, where he was summoned to record a statement in connection with an investigation into the alleged misuse of government funds amounting to Sri Lankan rupees 16.6 million.

The veteran opposition leader was subsequently brought before the Colombo Fort magistrate's court. The CID charged him under Section 386 and 388 of the penal code and under Section 5(1) of the Public Properties Act. The charges carry a punishment of not less than one year but not exceeding 20 years in jail.

After a lengthy session which lasted over six hours, Magistrate Nilupuli Lankapura remanded him while ruling that the defence lawyers had failed to submit any special matters that would have been possible for the court to grant bail to the former president. Wickremesinghe has been visited by a stream of former colleagues and rivals, including former President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

“He was in good spirits and appeared normal. He understands being remanded is part of politics and one’s fate as a politician”, Rajapaksa, 80, told reporters. The main opposition leader, Sajith Premadasa, one of Wickremesinghe’s strongest rivals, said, “I visited him and spoke to him. He was fine”.