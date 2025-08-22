ETV Bharat / international

Sri Lanka Ex-President Ranil Wickremesinghe Arrested

Sri Lanka's former president has been accused of using public funds to travel to England to attend a convocation ceremony of his wife in 2023.

By AFP

Published : August 22, 2025 at 2:31 PM IST

Colombo: Sri Lanka's former president Ranil Wickremesinghe was arrested on Friday for allegedly "misusing government funds", a senior police detective told AFP. Wickremesinghe was taken into custody after being questioned about a September 2023 visit to London to attend a ceremony for his wife at a British university while he was head of state, the officer said.

"We are producing him before the Colombo Fort magistrate," the officer said, adding that they were pressing charges for using state resources for personal purposes. Wickremesinghe had stopped in London in 2023 on his way back from Havana, where he attended a G77 summit. He and his wife, Maithree, attended a University of Wolverhampton ceremony.

Wickremesinghe had maintained that his wife’s travel expenses were met by her and that no state funds were used. However, the Criminal Investigation Department of the police alleged that Wickremesinghe used government money for his travel on a private visit and that his bodyguards were also paid by the state.

Wickremesinghe became president in July 2022 for the remainder of Gotabaya Rajapaksa's term, after Rajapaksa stepped down following months of protests over alleged corruption and mismanagement. Wickremesinghe is credited with stabilising the economy after the country's worst-ever financial meltdown in 2022.

