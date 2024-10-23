Sri Lanka East Coast On Alert For Possible Anti-Israeli Security Threat

Colombo: Security has been beefed up in the eastern coast surfing resort of Arugam Bay following information about a possible attack against foreign tourists, especially Israelies, in the area, police said on Wednesday.

“There has been information on an attack targeting Israelis – a building where they are located,” police spokesman Deputy Inspector General Nihal Thalduwa told reporters. The security net is focused on the Arugam Bay and Pottuvil area.

Local media reports said that around 500 police officials and Special Task Force personnel have been deployed in the Arugam Bay tourist area. Sri Lanka’s Muslim minority groups have condemned the wars in Gaza and Lebanon by holding continuous anti-Israel protests.

Several posts have appeared on social media calling for a boycott of Israeli businesses on the east coast. Police action was prompted by a security and travel alert by the US Embassy in Colombo. A statement said the embassy had received credible information about an attack targeting the Arugam Bay. “US citizens are strongly urged to avoid the Arugam Bay Area until further notice,” it said.

The Embassy of Russia too followed suit with a warning to its tourists. “The embassy asks Russian citizens to remain vigilant and avoid large crowds,” it said.

The police vowed to accord protection to all foreign nationals. “Because of the war in Ukraine and tension in the Middle East, the police work in coordination with intelligence services to ensure the safety of tourists,” Thalduwa said. The police have set up a hotline for tourists to alert authorities of any suspicious activities.