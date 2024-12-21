Sri Lanka, China To Advance High-Quality Development Of BRI: Report

Colombo: Sri Lanka and China have reaffirmed their commitment to advancing high-quality development under the multi-billion dollar Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), according to a media report on Friday.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya met with Qin Boyong, Vice-Chairwoman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) on Tuesday and Wednesday, the NewsFirst news portal reported. The meetings came shortly after Dissanayake visited India, where he held wide-ranging talks with Indian leadership.

In the meeting here, Sri Lankan leaders expressed gratitude to China for its assistance in the island nation's economic and social development. They emphasised that the "new government will jointly build the Belt and Road with high quality and deepen cooperation in various fields," according to the report.

They also said Sri Lanka will firmly adhere to the one-China principle and is willing to maintain high-level exchanges with China. The BRI is a mega connectivity project that connects China with Southeast Asia, Central Asia, Russia and Europe. India was the first country to voice reservations and stood steadfast in its opposition to BRI, a pet project of Chinese President Xi Jinping to further the global influence of China with investments to build infrastructure projects.

New Delhi is vocal about its criticism of BRI projects, stating they should be based on universally recognised international norms, good governance, and the rule of law and follow principles of openness, transparency and financial sustainability.