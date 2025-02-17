ETV Bharat / international

Sri Lanka Budget: No Regret Over Adani Walkout, Says Prez Dissanayake

Colombo: Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake here on Monday said his government does not have any regret over Adani Group quitting its green energy projects on the island.

"We have got an offer to provide wind power at 4.65 US cents so why would we cry over losing an offer at 8.26 cents?" Dissanayake, who is also the finance minister, said without naming the Adani Green Energy during his 2025 Budget presentation.

Adani last week announced that they were quitting the over USD 400 million investment for its green energy project in the northeastern region of the island.

"There are those who are crying claiming an investor had left the country," Dissanayake said, referring to opposition criticism that the NPP government policies would scare away potential investors.