ETV Bharat / international

Spirit Of Mutual Respect Will Guide India, Bangladesh To Work For People's Wellbeing: Yunus

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus' letter was a response to Prime Minister Modi's message conveying Eid-ul-Adha greetings to the Bangladeshi people and the interim chief adviser.

Chief Adviser of Bangladesh Muhammad Yunus and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the sixth BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok on Friday, April 04, 2025.
Chief Adviser of Bangladesh Muhammad Yunus and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the sixth BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok on Friday, April 04, 2025. (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : June 9, 2025 at 7:20 AM IST

Updated : June 9, 2025 at 7:30 AM IST

1 Min Read

Dhaka: The spirit of mutual respect and understanding will continue to guide India and Bangladesh in working for people’s welfare, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has said in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Yunus' letter was a response to Modi's message conveying Eid-ul-Adha greetings to Bangladeshi people and the interim chief adviser.

Yunus posted both letters in an X post on Sunday. In his letter, he said that Modi's "thoughtful" message "reflects the shared values" between the two countries. The chief adviser also extended his wishes to the prime minister and the people of India.

"I am confident that the spirit of mutual respect and understanding will continue to guide our nations to work together for the wellbeing of our peoples," he said in the letter dated June 6. Yunus added that the festival is a "time of reflection, which brings communities together in the spirit of festivity, sacrifice, generosity and unity, and inspires us all to work together for the greater benefits of the peoples across the world".

In his letter dated June 4, Modi said the festival is an "integral part of the rich and diverse cultural heritage of India". He said it "reminds us of the timeless values of sacrifice, compassion and brotherhood, which are essential in building a peaceful and inclusive world".

Eid-ul-Adha is one of the main Islamic festivals. It commemorates the willingness of Abraham, considered a prophet by Abrahamic religions, to sacrifice his son to obey the command of God.

Dhaka: The spirit of mutual respect and understanding will continue to guide India and Bangladesh in working for people’s welfare, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has said in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Yunus' letter was a response to Modi's message conveying Eid-ul-Adha greetings to Bangladeshi people and the interim chief adviser.

Yunus posted both letters in an X post on Sunday. In his letter, he said that Modi's "thoughtful" message "reflects the shared values" between the two countries. The chief adviser also extended his wishes to the prime minister and the people of India.

"I am confident that the spirit of mutual respect and understanding will continue to guide our nations to work together for the wellbeing of our peoples," he said in the letter dated June 6. Yunus added that the festival is a "time of reflection, which brings communities together in the spirit of festivity, sacrifice, generosity and unity, and inspires us all to work together for the greater benefits of the peoples across the world".

In his letter dated June 4, Modi said the festival is an "integral part of the rich and diverse cultural heritage of India". He said it "reminds us of the timeless values of sacrifice, compassion and brotherhood, which are essential in building a peaceful and inclusive world".

Eid-ul-Adha is one of the main Islamic festivals. It commemorates the willingness of Abraham, considered a prophet by Abrahamic religions, to sacrifice his son to obey the command of God.

Last Updated : June 9, 2025 at 7:30 AM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PM MODIYUNUS LETTER TO PM MODIBANGLADESH CHIEF ADVISER YUNUS

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.