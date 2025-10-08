ETV Bharat / international

Special Tribunal Issues Arrest Warrants Against Hasina, 29 Others In Enforced Disappearance Cases

Dhaka: A special tribunal in Bangladesh on Wednesday issued arrest warrants against deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 29 others on charges of crimes against humanity in alleged cases of enforced disappearances during her Awami League regime.

A three-member International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) bench, with Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mojumder in the chair, took cognisance of the charges and issued arrest warrants against all the accused, a prosecutor said.

The tribunal, originally formed to try hardened collaborators of Pakistani troops during the 1971 Liberation War, issued arrest warrants against Hasina and 29 others, mostly former military officers who served on deputation in intelligence agencies.

He said the charges involving the enforced disappearances were framed under two cases, both of which named Hasina as a key accused, who is now being tried in absentia on charges of committing crimes against humanity.

The ICT-BD’s chief prosecutor, Mohammad Tajul Islam, who previously appeared as a key defence lawyer in the collaborators trial, said Hasina and her defence adviser former major general Tarique Siddique were key accused of abduction and torture in captivity.