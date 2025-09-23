ETV Bharat / international

Southern China Cancels Schools And Flights As Super Typhoon Ragasa Approaches

Residents brace strong winds as they watch waves crashing on a seaside ahead of Super Typhoon Ragasa in Shenzhen in southern China's Guangdong province on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025. ( AP )

Hong Kong: Southern Chinese cities scaled back many aspects of daily life on Tuesday with school and business closures and flight cancellations as the region braced for one of the strongest typhoons in years that has already killed three people and displaced thousands in the Philippines.

Residents living in flood-prone areas put sandbags and barriers at their doors, while others taped windows and glass doors to brace for strong winds. Many people stockpiled food and other supplies on Monday, and some market vendors reported their goods were selling out fast.

Some Hong Kongers gathered on a promenade to watch waves as high as 2 to 3 meters (6.5 to 9.8 feet) splash onto the pedestrian area before the weather worsens. Authorities rescued three people, including a child, from the sea and police said they were watching the waves.

Hong Kong' s observatory said Super Typhoon Ragasa, which was packing maximum sustained winds near the center of about 205 kph (127 mph), is expected to move west-northwest at about 22 kph (14 mph) across the northern part of the South China Sea and edge closer to the coast of Guangdong province, the southern Chinese economic powerhouse. Over 370,000 people were relocated in the province, state-run Xinhua News Agency reported.

China’s National Meteorological Center forecast the typhoon would make landfall in the coastal area between Taishan and Zhanjiang cities in Guangdong between midday and evening on Wednesday.

Schools and transport close as factories suspend work

The observatory in Hong Kong issued storm warning signal No. 8, the third-highest in the city’s weather alert system. The city categorizes tropical cyclones with maximum sustained winds near the center of 185 kph (115 mph) or above as super typhoons to make residents extra vigilant about the approach of more intense storms.

The water level was forecast to rise about 2 meters (6.5 feet) over coastal areas in the Asian financial hub on Wednesday morning, and the maximum level in some areas could hit 4 to 5 meters (13.1 to 16.4 feet) above the typical lowest sea level.

The government said the water levels could be similar to those recorded during Typhoon Hato in 2017 and Typhoon Mangkhut in 2018 — estimated to have caused the city direct economic losses worth over 1 billion Hong Kong dollars ($154 million) and 4.6 billion Hong Kong dollars (about $590 million), respectively.