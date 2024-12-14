ETV Bharat / international

South Korea's President Yoon Impeached Over Martial Law Bid

Park Chan-dae, floor leader of the Democratic Party, speaks during the plenary session for the impeachment vote of President Yoon Suk Yeol at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, on Saturday, Dec.14, 2024. ( AP )

Seoul: South Korean lawmakers on Saturday impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol over his failed martial law bid, with the opposition declaring a "victory of the people". The vote caps over a week of intense political drama in the democratic South following Yoon's failed attempt to impose martial law on December 3.

Hundreds of thousands took to the streets of Seoul in rival rallies for and against Yoon on Saturday. In a televised address after the vote, the impeached Yoon said he would "step aside" but did not apologise for his botched bid to impose martial law.

Out of 300 lawmakers, 204 voted to impeach the president on allegations of insurrection while 85 voted against it. Three abstained, with eight votes nullified. With the impeachment, Yoon has been suspended from office while South Korea's Constitutional Court deliberates on the vote. The court has 180 days to rule on Yoon's future.

If it backs his removal, Yoon will become the second president in South Korean history to be successfully impeached. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo -- now the nation's interim leader -- told reporters he would "devote all my strength and efforts to ensure stable governance".

Two hundred votes were needed for the impeachment to pass, and opposition lawmakers needed to convince at least eight parliamentarians from Yoon's conservative People Power Party (PPP) to switch sides.

"Today's impeachment is the great victory of the people," opposition Democratic Party floor leader Park Chan-dae said following the vote.

- 'We, the people' -

A Seoul police official told AFP at least 200,000 people had massed outside parliament in support of removing the president. Choi Jung-ha, 52, danced in the street after the vote.

"Isn't it amazing that we, the people, have pulled this off together?" she told AFP. "I am 100 percent certain the Constitutional Court will side with the impeachment."