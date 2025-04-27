ETV Bharat / international

South Korea's Liberal Leader Lee Wins Party Nomination To Run For President

South Korea's main opposition Democratic Party's former leader Lee Jae-myung celebrates after winning the nomination as the June 3 presidential election candidate during a party's convention in Goyang, South Korea, Sunday, April 27, 2025. ( AP )

Seoul: Lee Jae-myung, a liberal who wants greater economic parity in South Korea and warmer ties with North Korea, became the main opposition party's presidential candidate Sunday, solidifying his position as front-runner to succeed recently ousted conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The former Democratic Party chief had led the opposition-controlled parliament's impeachment of Yoon over the imposition of martial law in December. The country's Constitutional Court formally dismissed Yoon earlier this month, prompting an early presidential election on June 3 to find a new president.

In a nationally televised announcement, the Democratic Party announced that Lee won its presidential nomination with nearly 90% of the votes cast during the primary that ended Sunday, defeating two competitors.

"Now, the people and our party colleagues gave me an opportunity to win back the presidency and build a new, real Republic of Korea. Thank you! I'll humbly uphold that ardent, serious task," Lee said in a victory speech. Lee, 60, who served as the governor of South Korea's most populous Gyeonggi province and a mayor of Seongnam city, is the clear favorite to win the election.

In a Gallup Korea poll released on Friday, 38% of respondents chose Lee as their preferred choice, while all other aspirants obtained single-digit ratings. The main conservative People Power Party will nominate its candidate next weekend. Its four presidential hopefuls competing to win the party ticket won a combined 23% of support ratings in the Gallup survey.

It will be Lee's third bid to run for president. He lost the 2022 election to Yoon in the narrowest margin in the country's presidential elections. In 2017, Lee ranked third in a Democratic Party primary.

Anti-corruption crusader or populist?

Lee has long established an image as an anti-establishment figure who can eliminate deep-rooted inequality and corruption in South Korea. But his critics view him as a populist who relies on stoking divisions and demonizing opponents and worry his rule would likely further polarize the country.

Lee currently faces five trials for corruption and other criminal charges. If he becomes president, those trials will likely stop as he will enjoy special presidential immunity from most criminal charges.