ETV Bharat / international

South Korean Workers Detained In Immigration Raid Bound For Atlanta And Flight Back Home

Atlanta: More than 300 South Korean workers detained in an immigration raid at a Georgia battery plant last week headed to Atlanta on Thursday and a flight home.

South Korea's Foreign Ministry confirmed they were due arrive in South Korea late Friday afternoon. The developments came the same day South Korean President Lee Jae Myung called for improvements in the U.S. visa system as he spoke about the Sept. 4 immigration raid that resulted in the arrest of more than 300 South Korean workers at at Hyundai’s sprawling auto plant west of Savannah.

The Foreign Ministry said U.S. authorities have released the 330 detainees — 316 of them Koreans — and that they were being transported by buses to Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport. The group includes 10 Chinese nationals, three Japanese nationals and one Indonesian.

The flight is back on track after an earlier departure had been canceled for an unspecified reason. Here are some things to know about the raid and its aftermath:

What efforts have been made to get the South Koreans home?

The Korean Air Boeing 747-8i departed from Seoul for the U.S. to bring back the detained Korean workers and landed in Atlanta. The workers were being held at an immigration detention center in Folkston, in southeast Georgia, near the state line with Florida. It’s a 285-mile (460-kilometer) drive from there to Atlanta.

South Korean officials said they were negotiating with the U.S. to win “voluntary” departures for the workers, rather than deportations, which could make them ineligible to return to the U.S. for up to 10 years. During a visit to Washington, South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun met with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and told him that his people were left with “big pains and shocks” because the video of the workers’ arrests was publicly disclosed, the ministry said in a statement.

Cho called for the U.S. administration to help the workers leave as soon as possible — without being handcuffed — and to ensure they do not face problems in future reentry to the U.S., the statement said.

During his meeting with Rubio, Cho also proposed the creation of a joint South Korea-U.S. working group to introduce a new visa category for workers from the Asian nation, according to Cho’s ministry.

South Korean TV showed Cho Ki-joong, consul general at the embassy in Washington, speaking outside the detention center. He said some administrative steps remained but things were going smoothly. The Foreign Ministry declined to comment on media reports that he and other diplomats met with the detained workers.

Korean pause in investments?

South Korea's president said in a speech marking 100 days in office Thursday that Korean companies would likely hesitate to further invest in the U.S. unless Washington improves its visa system for their workers.