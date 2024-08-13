ETV Bharat / international

South Korean Sniffer Dog Searches For Post-Olympic Bedbugs

This photo taken on August 8, 2024 shows a sniffer dog from hygiene services company CESCO taking part in a demonstration of bedbug detection in passengers' luggage at Incheon International Airport's Terminal 2 in Incheon. South Korea said on August 13 it had deployed its first sniffer dog trained to detect bedbugs to prevent a possible infestation as athletes return from the Paris Olympics. ( AFP )

Seoul (South Korea): Athletes from across the globe participated in the recently concluded 2024 Paris Olympics. As many as 144 athletes from South Korea participated in the Olympics in 23 sports.

Usually in the Olympics, when the competition is over, the athletes return to their country. It was the same for the South Korean athletes too. But upon their arrival, a strange thing was awaiting the athletes. A sniffer dog trained to detect bedbugs to prevent a possible infestation was deployed by the South Korean authorities to check the luggage of the athletes returning from the world's largest sporting event held in Paris, France.

The South Korean government in a statement had said, "As the global community is gathering in Paris, France, on the occasion of the 2024 Summer Olympics Games, there's a chance bedbugs will enter the country following the event."

"Therefore, we are taking preemptive response to intercept the entry through the Incheon International Airport, which is the main gateway to the country," it had said.

Bedbugs are parasite insects, that are micropredators that feed on blood, usually at night. Their bites can result in a number of health impacts, including skin rashes, psychological effects and allergic symptoms. Bedbug bites may lead to skin changes ranging from small areas of redness to prominent blisters.

The sniffer dog, named Ceco, was deployed at the main airport in Seoul as part of an initiative between the government and South Korea's largest pest control company, Cesco.

Ceco, a two-year-old beagle, is trained to detect the smell of pheromones unique to bedbugs and can locate the blood-sucking pests within two minutes with an accuracy rate of 95 per cent, Cesco said in a statement.