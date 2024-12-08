ETV Bharat / international

South Korean Ex-Defence Minister Arrested After Martial Law Fiasco: Media

Seoul: South Korea's former defence minister Kim Yong-Hyun has been arrested over his role in a martial law declaration that plunged the country into turmoil, local media reported Sunday.

Kim had already resigned after the brief imposition of martial law late Tuesday by President Yoon Suk Yeol, which saw soldiers and helicopters sent to parliament.

Yoon was forced to rescind the order hours later and parliament voted down his decree.

Kim had already been slapped with a travel ban.

Police have launched an investigation into Yoon and others for alleged insurrection.

The prosecutor's office was not immediately available for comment on Kim's arrest, reported by the Yonhap news agency and other local media outlets Sunday morning.