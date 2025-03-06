ETV Bharat / international

South Korean Air Force Drops 8 Bombs On Its Own Citizens, Then Says 'Sorry, It Was An Accident'

The air force said fighter jets were taking part in a drill with the US military in a city close to border with North Korea.

South Korean Air Force Drops 8 Bombs On Its Civilians Then Says Sorry
South Korean Air Force F-15K fighter jets fire flare shells during the joint military drill between South Korea and the United States at Seungjin Fire Training Field in Pocheon, South Korea, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP)
author img

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : Mar 6, 2025, 5:23 PM IST

Seoul: Two South Korean fighter jets accidentally dropped eight bombs on a civilian area during a joint live-fire exercise with the U.S. military on Thursday, injuring eight people, officials said.

The MK-82 bombs released by the KF-16 fighter jets fell outside a firing range, the air force said in a statement. It apologized and expressed hopes for a speedy recovery of the injured and said it would offer compensation and take other necessary steps.

South Korean Air Force Drops 8 Bombs On Its Civilians Then Says Sorry
Local resident Park Sung-sook reacts at her damaged house near a bomb accident site in Pocheon, South Korea, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP)

The air force said the fighter jets were taking part in the one-day firing drill with the U.S. military in Pocheon, a city close to the heavily armed border with North Korea. The air force also said a committee would investigate the accident and examine the scale of the damage inflicted.

An unidentified air force official told local reporters that a pilot of one of the KF-16s had entered wrong coordinates for a bombing site. An unidentified Defense Ministry official told reporters that further investigation was needed to determine why the second KF-16 also dropped bombs on a civilian area.

South Korean Air Force Drops 8 Bombs On Its Civilians Then Says Sorry
Police officers control damaged area near the site of an accidental bombing in Pocheon, South Korea, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP)

In a televised briefing, Pocheon Mayor Paek Young-hyun called the bombings "awful" and urged the military to halt drills in the city until it formulates reliable steps that can prevent a recurrence. He said that Pocheon, a city of 140,000 people, provides three major firing ranges for the South Korean and U.S. militaries.

The military later said it has decided to suspend all live-fire drills across South Korea. The accident came just before the South Korean and U.S. militaries announced they will begin large-scale annual military drills next Monday.

It's unclear how long the suspension of the live-fire training would last, but observers said it would likely be until the military determines the cause of Thursday's accident and maps out preventative steps.

South Korean Air Force Drops 8 Bombs On Its Civilians Then Says Sorry
Rescue members work at a bomb accident site where a South Korean fighter jet accidentally dropped bombs (AP)

Pocheon's disaster response department said six civilians and two soldiers were injured and were being treated at hospitals. Four of the injured — all civilians — were in serious condition, the department said. Two of the seriously injured are foreigners, one from Thailand and the other from Myanmar.

Three houses, a Catholic church and a greenhouse were partially damaged but they did not appear to have been directly hit by the bombs, according to the department.

Seoul: Two South Korean fighter jets accidentally dropped eight bombs on a civilian area during a joint live-fire exercise with the U.S. military on Thursday, injuring eight people, officials said.

The MK-82 bombs released by the KF-16 fighter jets fell outside a firing range, the air force said in a statement. It apologized and expressed hopes for a speedy recovery of the injured and said it would offer compensation and take other necessary steps.

South Korean Air Force Drops 8 Bombs On Its Civilians Then Says Sorry
Local resident Park Sung-sook reacts at her damaged house near a bomb accident site in Pocheon, South Korea, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP)

The air force said the fighter jets were taking part in the one-day firing drill with the U.S. military in Pocheon, a city close to the heavily armed border with North Korea. The air force also said a committee would investigate the accident and examine the scale of the damage inflicted.

An unidentified air force official told local reporters that a pilot of one of the KF-16s had entered wrong coordinates for a bombing site. An unidentified Defense Ministry official told reporters that further investigation was needed to determine why the second KF-16 also dropped bombs on a civilian area.

South Korean Air Force Drops 8 Bombs On Its Civilians Then Says Sorry
Police officers control damaged area near the site of an accidental bombing in Pocheon, South Korea, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP)

In a televised briefing, Pocheon Mayor Paek Young-hyun called the bombings "awful" and urged the military to halt drills in the city until it formulates reliable steps that can prevent a recurrence. He said that Pocheon, a city of 140,000 people, provides three major firing ranges for the South Korean and U.S. militaries.

The military later said it has decided to suspend all live-fire drills across South Korea. The accident came just before the South Korean and U.S. militaries announced they will begin large-scale annual military drills next Monday.

It's unclear how long the suspension of the live-fire training would last, but observers said it would likely be until the military determines the cause of Thursday's accident and maps out preventative steps.

South Korean Air Force Drops 8 Bombs On Its Civilians Then Says Sorry
Rescue members work at a bomb accident site where a South Korean fighter jet accidentally dropped bombs (AP)

Pocheon's disaster response department said six civilians and two soldiers were injured and were being treated at hospitals. Four of the injured — all civilians — were in serious condition, the department said. Two of the seriously injured are foreigners, one from Thailand and the other from Myanmar.

Three houses, a Catholic church and a greenhouse were partially damaged but they did not appear to have been directly hit by the bombs, according to the department.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KOREA DROPS BOMBS ON CIVILIANSSOUTH KOREA FIGHTER JETSSOUTH KOREA AIR FORCEBOMBS DROPPED ON CIVILIANSSOUTH KOREAN AIR FORCE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.