ETV Bharat / international

South Korea Says DeepSeek Removed From Local App Stores Pending Privacy Review

The logo for the app DeepSeek is seen on an iPhone Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Washington ( AP )

Seoul: South Korean authorities said Monday that DeepSeek would not be available from local app stores pending a review of the Chinese AI startup's handling of user data.

The app was removed while authorities "thoroughly examine DeepSeek's data processing practices to ensure compliance" with local laws, Choi Jang-hyuk, vice chairperson of Seoul's Personal Information Protection Commission, told a press conference.

DeepSeek launched its R1 chatbot last month, claiming it matches the capacity of artificial intelligence pacesetters in the United States for a fraction of the cost, upending the global industry.

But South Korea, along with countries such as France and Italy, have questioned DeepSeek's data practices, submitting a written request for information about how the company handles user data.