South Korea's Justice Ministry Imposes Travel Ban On President Yoon Over Martial Law

Seoul: South Korean investigators said Monday they are seeking an overseas travel ban on President Yoon Suk Yeol as they expand a probe into possible rebellion charges over his brief imposition of martial law last week.

Yoon’s martial law decree last Tuesday, which brought special forces troops into Seoul streets, plunged South Korea into political turmoil and caused worry among its key diplomatic partners and neighbours.

On Saturday, Yoon avoided an opposition-led bid to impeach him, with most governing party lawmakers boycotting a parliamentary vote. But the opposition parties vowed to submit a new impeachment motion against him this week.

Oh Dong-woon, chief prosecutor of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials, said during a parliamentary briefing on Monday that he instructed investigators to seek a travel ban on Yoon. He said the ban has not yet been imposed.

The office, which handles corruption investigations involving senior government officials, is among several law enforcement bodies, including public prosecutors and police, investigating the circumstances around Yoon’s declaration of martial law.

On Monday, a senior National Police Agency officer told local reporters in a background briefing that police are also seeking to ban Yoon from leaving the country as they investigate charges of rebellion. The officer said police can also detain Yoon if conditions are met. The contents of the briefing were shared with The Associated Press.

Police, prosecutors and the anti-corruption agency can request the justice minister to impose an international travel ban on suspects whom they are investigating. While a sitting South Korean president has immunity from prosecution while in office, that does not extend to allegations of rebellion or treason.

This means that Yoon can be questioned and detained by police over his martial law decree, but many observers doubt that police will forcefully detain him or search his office because of the potential for clashes with his presidential security service.

In the case of former President Park Geun-hye, who was thrown out of office in 2017 after being impeached by parliament over a corruption scandal, prosecutors failed to search her office and ended up receiving documents outside the compound because presidential officials turned them away.

After refusing to meet with prosecutors while in office, Park underwent questioning by them and was arrested after the Constitutional Court approved her impeachment and ruled to dismiss her as president in March 2017.