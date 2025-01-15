ETV Bharat / international

South Korea's Impeached President Yoon Detained In Massive Law-Enforcement Effort

Police officers gather outside of the gate of the presidential residence in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. ( AP )

Seoul: South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol was detained in a massive law enforcement operation at the presidential compound Wednesday morning, saying he complied with the warrant after weeks of defiance over attempts to question him in the investigation over his imposition of martial law last month.

In a video message recorded before he was escorted to the headquarters of the anti-corruption agency, Yoon lamented that the “rule of law has completely collapsed in this country.” Yoon’s lawyers tried to persuade investigators not to execute the detention warrant, saying the president would voluntarily appear for questioning, but the agency declined.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials said Yoon was brought into custody about three hours after hundreds of law enforcement officers entered the residential compound in the agency's second attempt to detain him, this time without encountering meaningful resistance.

A series of black SUVs, some equipped with sirens, were seen leaving the presidential compound with police escorts. A vehicle carrying Yoon later arrived at the agency's office in the nearby city of Gwacheon.

Yoon had been holed up in the Hannam-dong residence in the capital, Seoul, for weeks while vowing to “fight to the end” against the efforts to oust him. He has justified his declaration of martial law on Dec. 3 as a legitimate act of governance against an “anti-state” opposition employing its legislative majority to thwart his agenda.

The anti-corruption agency is leading a joint investigation with police and the military over whether Yoon’s martial law declaration amounted to an attempted rebellion and sought to bring him into custody after he ignored several summons for questioning.

They have pledged more forceful measures to detain him after the presidential security service blocked their initial efforts on Jan. 3.

The scene at the compound

Following an hourslong standoff at the compound’s gate, anti-corruption investigators and police officers were seen moving up the hilly compound. Police officers were earlier seen using ladders to climb over rows of buses placed by the presidential security service near the compound’s entrance.

Anti-corruption investigators and police later arrived in front of a metal gate with a gold presidential mark that’s near Yoon’s residential building. Some officers were seen entering a security door on the side of the metal gate, joined by one of Yoon’s lawyers and his chief of staff.

The presidential security service later removed a bus and other vehicles that had been parked tightly inside the gate as a barricade. Despite a court warrant for Yoon’s detention, the presidential security service has insisted it’s obligated to protect the impeached president and has fortified the compound with barbed wire and rows of buses blocking paths.

If investigators manage to detain Yoon Suk Yeol, they will likely ask a court for permission to make a formal arrest. Otherwise, he will be released after 48 hours.