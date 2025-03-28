ETV Bharat / international

South African President Ramaphosa’s Intervention To Stop Proposed Ban On Cannabis Products Welcomed

Johannesburg: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s intervention to stop proposed regulations banning the manufacture and sale of food products containing cannabis and hemp has been welcomed by the burgeoning industry in these products in recent years.

Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi had earlier this month gazetted regulations that prohibited the sale, importation, and manufacture of food products containing cannabis as well as any food with ingredients derived from cannabis, hemp seed oil, or hemp seed flour.

Offenders could be subjected to fines or even face imprisonment, which caused great consternation among local manufacturers, growers and importers, who had started industries in the past few years.

They were buoyed by a statement from Ramaphosa during his State of the Nation address earlier this year that he wanted to see South Africa become a world leader in the commercial production of cannabis and hemp. After a meeting with Ramaphosa earlier this week, Motsoaledi recalled the regulations, pending wider consultation as requested by the president.

“(The President) has affirmed his support for more stakeholder consultation and public participation on the formulation of new regulations that will limit health risks and the negative impact of foodstuffs containing cannabis and hemp, particularly on minors,” said Vincent Magwenya, Ramaphosa’s spokesperson.

“In light of further stakeholder consultations, the minister of health will withdraw the regulations under the Foodstuffs, Cosmetics and Disinfectants Act (Foodstuffs Act) to prohibit the sale, importation and manufacture of foodstuffs containing hemp and cannabis,” he added.

Motsoaledi earlier told local media that he had introduced the regulations because of his concern that such products could be innocently consumed by children. But opponents said that the minister should have consulted more broadly first to find ways of controlling sale of the products, much in the way that cigarettes are controlled to avoid sale to children.