South African Party Supports India's Zero-Tolerance Stance On Cross-Border Terrorism

Pretoria: South Africa’s second-largest party, the Democratic Alliance, has expressed solidarity with the victims of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and supported India's resolve to fight cross-border terrorism.

The all-party Indian delegation, which is on a visit to South Africa from May 27-29 to put forth India’s stance on combating terror emanating from Pakistan in the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, on Thursday held several interactions with South African interlocutors in Cape Town.

The all-party delegation led by NCP MP Supriya Sule had earlier met South African parliamentarians and underscored India's zero-tolerance for terrorism and new normal approach against the global menace.

On Wednesday, the delegation had robust discussions with John Steenhuisen, leader of the Democratic Alliance and Minister of Agriculture of South Africa and other members of the Democratic Alliance (DA).

“The DA expressed solidarity with the victims of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and supported India's resolve to fight cross-border terrorism,” a statement from the Indian Embassy in Pretoria said on Thursday.

The delegation also engaged with Kenneth Morolong, Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Republic of South Africa and conveyed India's counter-terrorism stance, characterised by prompt and resolute action that holds both terrorists and their enablers equally responsible.

“The Deputy Minister said that he took note of the matter and the same would be brought to the attention of the South African Presidency,” the statement added.