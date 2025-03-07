ETV Bharat / international

South Africa Calls for G20 countries To Unite For Sustainable Agricultural Solutions

Johannesburg: South Africa’s Minister for Agriculture John Steenhuisen has called on the G20 countries to unite to find sustainable agricultural solutions.

Delivering a welcome address at the second session of the G20 Agriculture Working Group (AWG) meeting this week, Steenhuisen called on G20 nations to embrace the South African philosophy of Ubuntu — the belief that “I am because we are”— as a guiding principle to tackle the shared global challenges facing agriculture, food security and rural livelihoods.

Steenhuisen highlighted the urgent pressures that keep agricultural stakeholders awake at night, including the increasing frequency of devastating animal and plant diseases, the worsening impacts of climate change, persistent poverty and high levels of hunger.

The minister said that no country could face these crises alone and called for strengthened global cooperation, built on the principles of Ubuntu, which emphasise collective action, mutual respect and shared responsibility.

“South Africa’s G20 Presidency has placed Ubuntu at the heart of its four agricultural priorities for 2025, reinforcing that only through unity can sustainable solutions be achieved,” Steenhuisen said.

He highlighted four areas to attain this objective. The first is promoting inclusive market participation and food security through ensuring that no farmer, trader, or community is left behind.

“This means creating policies and investments that support smallholder farmers, women, youth, and marginalised groups, fostering markets where everyone has a place, and securing access to nutritious food for all,” he said.