Somalia Climate Shocks And Aid Cuts Create Perfect Storm

Dolow: After his home in the Somali capital was battered by torrential rains, Mohamed Abdukadir Teesto worries about his future at a time when local and foreign aid is vanishing.

The Horn of Africa nation is among the most vulnerable to climate change, according to the United Nations, and in the last five years has experienced both the worst drought in 40 years and once-in-a-century flooding.

The more severe weather compounds the insecurity many Somalis face after decades of violent insurgency and political instability.

"We have cleaned our house using our bare hands," Teesto, 43, told AFP, saying neither international agencies nor the government had offered any assistance.

"Some families who had their houses destroyed are still displaced and cannot come back," he said. "If it rains again, we will have the same situation."

Teesto is among around 24,000 people in the Banadir region, which includes Mogadishu, impacted by flooding this month that killed at least 17.

Humanitarian work in Somalia was already under-funded before the halt of aid programmes under the US Agency for International Development (USAID), made by President Donald Trump upon his return to the White House.

The UN says its humanitarian needs for the year -- estimated at $1.4 billion -- are only 12 per cent funded so far.

"This can get very, very bad, very quickly," said Sara Cuevas Gallardo, spokesperson for the World Food Programme, which handles roughly 90 per cent of food security assistance in Somalia.

"We don't know if we have the capacity," she said.

This month, CARE International said Somalia had 1.8 million severely malnourished children under five, with 479,000 at risk of dying without urgent help.

Cuevas Gallardo said Somalia could see a return to the situation in 2020-2023 when it was on the brink of famine.

The difference being that now "we don't have the funds to actually act when we have to," she said.